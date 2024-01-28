EAEU understands West will not replace Russia as trading partner — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) understand that the West will not be able to replace Russia as a trading partner and investor, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"Partners in the EAEU recognize how closely connected our economies are, so they understand that damage to Russia and Belarus will also hurt them. They also recognize that no Western nation can replace Russia as a trading partner and investor," he said.