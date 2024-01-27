Russia implements all five safety principles at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia complies with all five safety principles at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that were established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which found no violations in this field, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"He (IAEA Director General Rafael Rossi - TASS) says that as of today, all safety principles are being preserved at the plant: both the IAEA’s global seven principles and those five tasks he set as the IAEA director general in regard to the plant, which in fact remains in a combat area. And, of course, these five principles that the IAEA outlined for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Well, Russia implements these five principles. And the IAEA has not recorded any violations since then. And we agree with this," Likhachev said.

Grossi earlier suggested that the UN Security Council endorse five principles of ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant: not to permit an attack on or from the plant, not to place heavy weapons and military personnel that could be used for attack, not to endanger power supply to the plant, to protect all structures and systems that ensure the plant’s safe operation and not to take any action that might undermine any of these principles. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia had already taken measures consistent with Grossi’s proposals.

The Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, was taken under control by Russian forces in late February 2022. Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed that ZNPP facilities be transferred to Russia’s ownership and ordered the government to establish the Federal State Unitary Enterprise, Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, in order to ensure the safety of its facilities.