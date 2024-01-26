Attack on Il-76 aimed at reigniting global interest in Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The attack on the Russian Il-76 plane and other Ukrainian atrocities are an attempt by Kiev to put the spotlight back on the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"By committing such atrocities, the Kiev regime hopes to reignite the fading interest of the world community in the Ukrainian crisis, prompt its sponsors not only to preserve but also to increase financial support and weapons supplies," she said, adding that such terror attacks cannot be committed without material and political support from abroad.

"Once again, we call on all responsible governments and international structures not to stand aside and condemn these barbaric terror attacks," she said. "This is a window of opportunity for those who claim or want to be civilized, but this window is closing."

A Russian military transport Il-76 plane carrying 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian captives, who were supposed to be exchanged in a prisoner swap, was shot down by Ukrainian troops over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine on January 24. All those who were aboard died. The Russian defense ministry described the incident as a terror attack. According to the ministry, Kiev was aware that the plane was carrying prisoners who were to be exchanged at the Kolotilovka checkpoint and the attack on the plane was geared to accuse Russia of killing Ukrainian soldiers.