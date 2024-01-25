Russia to expand security cooperation with Iraq — Moscow’s ambassador to Baghdad

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Baghdad will expand cooperation in the security field, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev told Izvestia.

"We intend to expand our presence and, therefore, invest additional resources in areas related to security and finance. There are also other fields with good prospects, such as agriculture, industry, water and energy," he said.

The diplomat mentioned that Russian-Iraqi relations are now very advanced. "The metrics of our cooperation are good, but the most important thing is the high level of trust and interest in working together," the envoy added.