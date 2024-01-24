US diplomacy’s versatility in Palestine-Israeli conflict knocks eyes out — Lavrov

UN, January 24. /TASS/. The US diplomacy’s versatility on the issue of the Palestine-Israeli conflict knocks eyes out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"The versatility of the US diplomacy, which vetoes ceasefire resolutions or encourages to reduce the intensity of hostilities in Gaza, knocks eyes out. It clearly gives a free hand to continue the collective punishment of the Palestinians," he said.

"Before the meeting we took another attempt to get an aligned response of the Council to the developments and offered a draft statement by the chairman requiring immediate humanitarian suspension of fire. However, the US and its allies also blocked the document, confirming, in fact, that they do not prioritize the protection of the life of civilian Palestinians," the minister added.