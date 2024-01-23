MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The fate of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is unenviable and will be identical to the fate of Nazi criminals tried in Nuremberg, the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said. The lower house of parliament has discussed an appeal to the UN and the parliaments of the countries of the world in connection with criminal attacks by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia.

"The UN and the members of national parliaments should realize at last whom they support. As for Zelensky, his fate is unenviable. It will be akin to the fate of the Nazi criminals who heard their verdicts in Nuremberg," Volodin said.

The State Duma adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments around the world in connection with criminal attacks by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians on Russian territory. The Russian legislators called for condemning "the bloody atrocities of the Kiev authorities and giving a legal assessment of their continuing violations of international humanitarian law, mass war crimes and crimes against peace and security of humanity."

In particular, the lawmakers pointed to the latest bloody crime of Ukrainian neo-Nazis - the deliberate shelling of a market and adjacent stores in the Tekstilshchik neighborhood of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk on January 21 with multiple rocket launchers, which killed more than 20 people. As Volodin emphasized, the Duma’s appeal must "reach its addressees" because "the world must know about the terrible tragedy" that took place in peaceful Donetsk.

"It is important to us that this position is conveyed to all people of the planet. Some keep quiet about this incident or try to find other explanations, but the responsibility for what happened lies with the bloody Nazi Kiev regime, and personally with Zelensky. He travels to other countries, where he is welcomed. They welcome a Nazi, a murderer, a man who orders the bombardments of peaceful cities. This time 27 people lost their lives to his orders: to the shelling he ordered," Volodin added.

A market in Donetsk came under fire on Sunday. According to the latest data, 27 people were killed. As the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin said, the neighborhood came under a combined artillery strike with 152 mm and 155 mm shells fired from Kurakhovo and Krasnogorsk. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday evening strongly condemned the Ukrainian military’s strike on Donetsk. A statement released by the UN Secretary General’s office noted that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law as unacceptable and must cease immediately.