West implements lucrative 'business project’ in Ukraine — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. The United States and other Western countries are implementing a "business project" to their benefit in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"US Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken focuses attention on continuation of aid to Ukraine being the guarantee of creating new jobs in the United States, like a certain profitable business project is meant and not the war that already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in Ukraine," the top Russian diplomat said.

"The majority of large Ukrainian plants and companies, including the ones producing lithium, were sold to the same Americans," Lavrov noted. "Fertile lands were also sold to them for a perpetual lease on the cheap, as we say," he stressed. "One of the striking example is that [George] Soros’ institutions received gumbo soil lands for burial of Western chemical industry’s waste, he added.