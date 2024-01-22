Russia has no idea how Trump may resolve conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia has no idea how former US President Donald Trump's election pledges regarding a prompt settlement of the conflict over Ukraine can be translated into life, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"No, we do not have an understanding of how this can be implemented. There have been no contacts to this effect," Peskov said, responding to a question about possible interaction between Russian diplomats and Trump on that score.

Trump on Ukraine

Trump has repeatedly said that should he win the US presidential election, he would manage to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. He did not rule out that Kiev would have to make territorial concessions. In December 2023, Reuters reported that European diplomats and Trump’s former aides believe that a stop to US aid would be a possibility if Trump returned to the White House.

The next US presidential election will be held in November 2024. Last April 25, the incumbent, Joe Biden, said he would seek re-election. Trump entered the race in November 2022.