EU starts discussing new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. The European Union has initiated discussions of the thirteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions to be approved by February 24, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing a source.

According to the source, possible sanctions were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives. Expansion of sanction lists, additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia were suggested.

The EU is also discussing plans of creating a new fund for military support of Ukraine to reform the European Peace Facility, the source noted. Some EU members, including Germany, believe its performance is low because weapons are increasingly provided on account of newly purchased weapons and not from stock, he added.

On December 18, the EU approved the twelfth package of anti-Russian sanctions. New restrictions covered 61 individuals and 86 companies and organizations.