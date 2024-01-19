Russians' level of trust towards Putin invariably high — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust towards President Vladimir Putin is invariably high, which means that the people feel the results of his work, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"[Russia] has demonstrated a fairly stable high level of popular trust towards the president and support for the president for many years," Peskov said. "This testifies to the people's approval of what the president is doing, and shows that despite the existence of inevitable problems the people feel the results of his [Putin's] work," he added.

Peskov pointed out that "pandemics are coming, economic crises are coming, and various sanctions are coming," but, despite this, "thanks to his daily work, in many cases round-the-clock work [Putin] manages to ensure the country’s steady onward movement."

According to the presidential spokesman, data from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) indicating that Russians' level of trust towards Putin is almost 80% is quite eloquent.

"But digits in this case are not the main thing. The main thing is the way the people feel. It is this personal feeling that is projected onto the level of support [by Russians for Putin]," Peskov noted.