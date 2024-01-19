Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region 15 times over day

TASS, January 19. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 15 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod region, six artillery shells were fired at the Valkovsky settlement. The enemy attacked the village of Zhuravlevka with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties or damage in these settlements. There was one casualty in the village of Myasoyedovo after the air defense forces repelled a Ukrainian airstrike. A woman with a shrapnel wound of the right knee joint was taken to a city hospital, where doctors are providing her with all necessary medical care," he wrote.

In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Stariy came under mortar fire four times. In the Graivoronsky district, two kamikaze drones were jammed and destroyed by electronic warfare systems in the village of Pochayevo.

In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Terezovka with mortars four times. The windows, facades of two private houses were damaged, as well as the roof of the garage. "In the village of Sereda, a shrapnel munition was dropped from a drone. There were no consequences. A mortar shell was fired at the village of Murom. No one was injured, there was no damage," Gladkov added.