MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, causing the enemy to lose up to 155 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Russia’s battlegroup West repelled six Ukrainian attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 32nd and 60th mechanized brigades and 95th airborne brigade near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 155 servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika howitzer," the ministry said.

Krasny Liman area

"Units of Battlegroup Center, backed by aircraft crews and artillery forces, repelled three attacks by the 63rd Mechanized Brigade and the 25th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 5th National Guard Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost more than 220 troops, six armored fighting vehicles, including a Bradley, as well as four motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a US-made M119 howitzer and an electronic warfare station.

Donetsk area

The Vesyoloye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated as a result of successful activities by units from Battlegroup South.

"Military personnel and hardware of Ukraine’s 22nd, 42nd and 93rd mechanized brigades were hit by air strikes, artillery fire and fire from heavy flamethrower systems near the Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As a result, over 260 servicemen, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and 17 vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Three US-made M777 artillery systems, Paladin and Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, as well as a D-30 howitzer were hit by counterbattery fire.

South Donetsk area

Units of the battlegroup East, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 79th airborne brigade near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Damage were also inflicted on the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk Peoples’ Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the South Donetsk area over the past day amounted to more than 130 personnel, two motor vehicles, two UK-made FH-70 howitzers and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

Zaporozhye area

Units of the Russian battlegroup inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 33rd mechanized brigade, 82nd airborne assault brigade and 128th mountain assault brigade in the areas of the Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Zherebyanka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 30 servicemen, a tank, three motor vehicles and two howitzers: a D-20 and a D-30.

Kherson area

"The enemy losses over the past day were up to 65 servicemen and four vehicles as a result of coordinated actions of Russian units and artillery fire," the ministry said.

Three US-made M777 artillery systems, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems were hit by counterbattery fire.

"Strikes were carried out on two temporary bases of foreign mercenaries and four depots of missiles and ammunition," the ministry said.

Rocket forces and artillery, unmanned aerial combat vehicles of Russian battlegroups hit 117 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 133 areas.

Air Force and air defenses

Air defenses downed two Tochka-U tactical missiles and a US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition, as well as 18 HIMARS rockets and Czech-made Vampire rockets.

Also, 91 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near areas including the settlements of Tavolzhanka, Kupyansk and Mirnoye in the Kharkov Region; Belogorovka, Svatovo and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Verkhnetoretskoye, Peski and Mayorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Pshenichnoye and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region; and near Novaya Kakhovka, Chongar and Chaplinka in the Kherson Region.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 567 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 10,870 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,676 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,202 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,779 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,593 special military motor vehicles.