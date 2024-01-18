Lavrov to visit Brazil late February, may tour other LatAm countries, revive CELAC ties

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Brazil in late February to attend the G20 ministerial meeting, and may also travel to other Latin American countries, he said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"I was in Brazil last year and will go there again. The G20 ministerial meeting is taking place there at the end of February, and we are planning to visit a number of other Latin American countries in this regard," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat noted that Russia intends not only to revive the annual ministerial meetings within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to raise the dialogue to a new level.

"The Latin America-Russia format deserves to be developed not only in the parliamentary dimension but also through the executive branch. We are working on this now," Lavrov concluded.