Russia told US in December its strategic stability proposals are unacceptable, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia and the United States exchanged written proposals on strategic stability last December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

According to Lavrov, Moscow notified Washington that its positions were unacceptable and that Russia stands its ground regarding its own proposals put forward back in 2021.

Lavrov recalled that Russia’s proposals on European security were articulated and submitted to the United States and other NATO members in December 2021, but "were turned down."

"We put forward concrete proposals which could have averted the current conflict. Thus, we could have saved the economy of Europe, which the Americans are now sending into the tank vigorously and effectively," the minister added.

"In December 2023, we submitted those ideas, which I have now outlined in general terms, put them on paper like those written proposals the Americans handed over to us," Lavrov said, "For us, these assessments have no alternative and we proceed from the fact that everything has been said on this matter."

"The Americans have never been keen on this comprehensive consideration of strategic stability, and what is more, it is unlikely to take place in the current circumstances. Therefore, it will be necessary to address critical disagreements in the security area, which are caused by NATO’s eastward expansion," the Russia foreign minister said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the United States on security assurances, as well as an agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member countries. The draft was rejected by European countries, while the US refused to consider it as a package, suggesting to focus on individual points.