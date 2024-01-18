Russia-China relations experiencing best period in history — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are experiencing the best period in their centuries-long history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I am sure that you are aware of our assessments of the development of relations with China. It is the fastest growing economy, along with the Indian economy. Relations with China are experiencing the best period in their centuries-long history," Lavrov said at his annual news conference to sum up the main foreign policy results in 2023.

"It is especially valuable for us that Xi Jinping made his first state visit to Moscow in March 2023 after his re-election as the Chinese president," the top diplomat pointed out. "And in turn, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin visited China last October to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation," he noted.

Lavrov also pointed to the progressive development of relations of particularly privileged cooperation with India. "Here, too, there is regular dialogue at the highest level, contacts between sectoral agencies, along the lines of foreign ministries," the top diplomat said.