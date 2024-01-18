Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss implementation of Putin-Kim agreements — MFA

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choi Son Hee discussed the implementation of the agreements between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and the schedule of political contacts at a meeting on January 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"There was a thorough exchange of views on topical issues of development of bilateral relations with a focus on implementation of the agreements of the September summit of the leaders of the two countries at the Vostochny spaceport, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts," the ministry said in a statement on the results of Choi Son Hee's official visit to Russia on January 14-18.

The ministry added that the sides "expressed a common opinion on the need to maintain the set pace of interaction in practical areas, to further improve the legal framework, to intensify exchanges in the humanitarian and cultural spheres."

Discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, the top diplomats confirmed "mutual commitment to the political and diplomatic settlement of tensions in the region, which are fueled by irresponsible and provocative actions of the United States and its satellites," the foreign ministry said.