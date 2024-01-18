Ten aerial targets approaching Belgorod shot down — governor

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down ten aerial targets approaching the city of Belgorod on Thursday morning, Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ten missiles were flying toward the city. All of them have been shot down by our air defense. No data on possible damage is immediately available, but for one house in the Belgorod Region, where windows were broken," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, a missile attack warning was issued in Belgorod, which was later called off.