Russia condemns attempts to arm Pristina's illegal formations — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow condemns any attempts to arm Kosovo's illegal paramilitary formations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We strongly condemn any attempts to arm Pristina's illegal paramilitary formations," she said, commenting on the US approval of Javelin deliveries to Kosovo.

According to the diplomat, "the irresponsibility demonstrated by Washington and its allies, the disregard for the norms of international law and the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 undermine the negotiation process on the Kosovo issue and increase the risks of destabilization both in the subregion itself and in the entire Balkan region."

Earlier, the press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that US ambassador Christopher Hill, during a meeting with the Serbian leader, informed him of Washington's intention to soon launch a formal procedure in US Congress to approve the delivery of Javelin systems to Pristina.