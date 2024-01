MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed seven Ukrainian units of artillery equipment supplied by Europe and the United States in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian forces destroyed two US-made M777 artillery systems and the following howitzers: Polish-made Krab, UK-made AS-90, German-made Panzerhaubitze 200, Czech-made Dana, US-made M119 and three D-30 howitzers over the past day," the statement said.