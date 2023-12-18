US’ promises to ease sanctions against Iran remain empty words — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 19. /TASS/. Washington's promises to relax sanctions on Iran proved hollow, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The US’ promises to abandon the maximum pressure policy on Tehran and return to the nuclear deal have remained empty words. Furthermore, the situation is deteriorating," he said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The United States' violations of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 have long been chronic. Unfortunately, in his reports, the UN Secretary General chooses to disregard this clear fact, restricting himself to modest requests for Washington to ease anti-Iranian sanctions. Similarly, the report ignores the acts of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The EU has been following the bad example of its overseas friends for several years now," he added.

Nebenzya also noted that Russia believes there is no alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and believes that restarting the deal is necessary for international security.