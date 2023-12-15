Russian, Belarusian foreign ministers sign foreign policy blueprint

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik have signed a joint action plan in foreign policy for 2024-2026.

They signed the documents before a joint press conference at the end of the meeting between the Foreign Ministry boards of the two countries.

Lavrov noted that within the framework of the program of coordinated foreign policy actions for the next three years, "considerable attention was paid to building up cooperation in the humanitarian sphere with a focus on expanding the scientific, educational and cultural space of the Union State." Besides, there are plans to foster patriotism in the youth and make sure no one forgets their heritage.

The Russian diplomat also pointed out that all the agreements reached were fixed in the board resolution which was signed today. "The third document was the plan of inter-midway consultations for the next year, 34 rounds are scheduled. We agreed today to try to make sure that all these rounds take place," the minister said.

"I am convinced, and it's our common opinion that the decisions adopted today will contribute to further strengthening our cooperation, and contribute to the growth of the international authority of the Union State," Lavrov stressed.