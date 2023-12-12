Twenty more Russian nationals, their family members cross into Egypt from Gaza

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. More than 20 Russians and their family members were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday; they crossed the Rafah border checkpoint and are heading to Cairo, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Today, 22 Russian citizens and their family members passed through the Rafah border crossing. Currently, they are taking buses to Cairo where a crisis center has been set up," the press service said.

The ministry added that Russian rescuers, psychologists and doctors are providing all necessary medical and psychological aid, supplying the evacuees with food and water and helping them fill out the necessary paperwork.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, overall, since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone with over 1,050 of them already taken to Russia by the ministry’s 11 evacuation flights.