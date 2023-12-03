New envoys to present credentials to Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by 21 new ambassadors, including those from unfriendly countries.

They include envoys from Australia, Germany, Greece, the UK, Luxembourg and Sweden. The credentials will also be presented by diplomats from South Korea, Slovenia and Singapore.

Ambassadors from CIS countries, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, will also participate in the ceremony, as well as the envoys from 10 more countries, including Burundi, Ethiopia, Mali, The Gambia, Algeria, Mauritania, Pakistan, Kuwait, Turkey and the Dominican Republic.