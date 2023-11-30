Lavrov plans to hold meetings with OSCE leadership in Skopje

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has arrived in Skopje to take part in the OSCE ministerial meeting, plans to meet with the organization’s leadership and representatives of its member states, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Bilateral contacts between the Russian delegation and representatives of the member states and the OSCE leadership are planned on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Skopje," it said.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the meeting will focus on the crisis situation in the OSCE. Russia hopes to discuss the organization’s current problems. Apart from that, it is necessary to settle a range of administrative and personnel problems to ensure the organization’s smooth functioning next year. OSCE resolutions are adopted on the basis of the consensus rule.

"The current profound crisis in the OSCE is rooted in the destructive actions by a number of Western countries who are using the organization in their own interests and ignore the fundamental principles of its work. Since 2022, the OSCE agenda has been totally Ukraine-centric and the organization has been practicing the substitution of consensus-based annual event for non-agreed bogus formats in all the three dimensions of its work: military-political, economic-environmental, and humanitarian," it said.

The meeting of OSCE foreign ministers will be held from November 30 to December 1. The members are to make up their mind regarding a candidate for OSCE presidency.