Russian emergencies minister invites Vietnam to take part in Arctic drills in 2025

HANOI, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov suggested that his Vietnamese counterparts consider taking part in international exercises in the Arctic in 2025.

"In the future, I suggest you consider taking part in the international drills Arctic Security 2025," he told Vietnamese Public Security To Lam at a meeting.

Kurenkov also invited Vietnam to join the first international competition of firefighters to be held on the sidelines of an international security show at the end of May - early June next year.

In turn, To Lam said that the Vietnamese side was willing to participate in all international events organized by the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Kurenkov is staying on a working visit in Vietnam on November 9-10.