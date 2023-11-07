Russia uses S-400 in Ukraine to launch missiles with active homing warheads

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Russian army has used S-400 Triumf systems to launch anti-aircraft guided missiles with active homing heads, a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry has told TASS.

"Russia used S-400 Triumf system in tandem with the A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the special military operation in Ukraine. S-400s launched anti-aircraft missiles with active homing heads. The system's use against enemy aircraft was successful," the source. TASS has no official confirmation of this.

On October 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the army’s new anti-aircraft missile systems shot down 24 Ukrainian aircraft in five days.

According to another source, the S-400 missiles were fired at maximum distances to hit targets at altitudes of about 1,000 meters. "New warheads" were reportedly used.