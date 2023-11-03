All attempts to sow xenophobia between peoples of Russia doomed to fail, Putin says

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. All attempts to sow enmity, mistrust and xenophobia between peoples of Russia and all provocations against the country are doomed to fail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the 'Peoples of Russia' national forum.

"I am certain that all attempts to sow seeds of enmity, mistrust and xenophobia between us, all provocations and aggressive actions, aimed against Russia, are doomed to fail. Because we are a single nation, united by the common history, by brotherly ties of friendship and mutual understanding," the president said, according to the Kremlin website.

The diversity of languages, religions and customs is Russia’s true wealth, and therefore the state pays great attention to preservation of the uniqueness of every ethnicity within the country, the president underscored. He noted that it has been and it remains a key and fateful mission to ensure inter-ethnic peace and accord in the country, the strengthening of the Russian culture and traditional values.

"It is important to fully engage a serious potential of religious, public, scientific organization and ethnic-cultural associations in this wide-scale work," the head of state noted.

The Russian leader noted that the ‘Peoples of Russia’ forum has proven itself as a reputable platform for a deep and comprehensive analysis of the state national policy and for improvement of its effectiveness.

The 'Peoples of Russia' is an annual nationwide forum, established in 2020. The forum contributes to research and development of the mechanisms of reinforcement of the nationwide civic identify and the unity of the Russian nation, inter-ethnic peace and accord. Participants of all regions of Russia take part in the forum every year.