Foreign ministers of Russia, Kuwait to discuss Middle East, bilateral issues

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his counterpart from Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah AlJaber Al-Sabah in Moscow on Friday.

The sides are expected to address ways of initiating the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bilateral cooperation in various domains.

The two countries regularly engage in contacts to discuss regional and international agenda. However, the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the risks of it spilling to other countries in the region requires an additional synchronization of watches. The top Russian diplomat is expected to inform his Kuwaiti counterpart about efforts to normalize the situation, made by Russia at the UN and particularly at its Security Council.

Besides, Moscow and Kuwait City regularly exchange opinions about maintaining security in the Persian Gulf region and engage in consultations held as part of interactions between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The agenda of talks also includes discussions on Syria, Libya and the crisis in Yemen.

As far as bilateral relations are concerned, the ministers will consider future contacts at various levels and prospects for cooperation in trade, economy and investment.

Besides, it is important for the two states to coordinate their approaches to the energy sector and pricing at global energy markets.