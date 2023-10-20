Palestine-Israel conflict may escalate, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry sees risks of the situation in the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict escalating further, Deputy Spokesperson Alexey Zaitsev said at a regular news briefing.

"We are watching the developments in the Palestine-Israeli conflict zone with anxiety. According to the latest reports, around 5,000 Palestinians and Israelis have been killed since the armed conflict erupted on October 7, with some 18,000 people being wounded. There are 19 Russian nationals among those killed," the Russian diplomat said. "Noting this situation, the conflict risks escalating further," he added.

In these circumstances, Zaytsev underscored, Russia’s Foreign Ministry pays special attention to the security of Russian nationals as it has been maintaining communication with them via Russian diplomatic and consular offices.

"We are actively working with our partners toward a safe evacuation of Russian nationals who have requested assistance from the zone of hostilities," Zaytsev assured reporters. So far, around a thousand people have requested help, he said. According to him, Russia has been "in energetic talks" with all key players to open humanitarian corridors. In addition, Moscow is taking steps to resolve the crisis, the diplomat said.