Meeting between Chinese, Russian leaders takes partnership to new heights — expert

SHANGHAI, October 20. /TASS/. The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing indicates that the strategic partnership between the two countries has reached a new level, Feng Shaolei, director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, told a TASS correspondent.

"The latest meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin shows that Chinese-Russian strategic partnership ties have reached new heights. The meeting was attended by officials from both sides in charge of diverse portfolios, which gave a rapid boost to the effectiveness of cooperation and helped the two sides to align their positions more closely. This testifies to the further systematization and stability of bilateral cooperation," the expert said.

Feng also gave high marks to Russia’s role in dovetailing the Belt and Road Initiative with the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "Being a global power with a vast territory, rich resources, powerful scientific, technological and economic potential and a centuries-old history, Russia retains its indispensable position in interconnecting the Belt and Road and the Greater Eurasian Partnership," he said.

Speaking of the importance of ties between the countries, the scholar noted that such cooperation may not only help transform Eurasia into an entirely new geopolitical space and unlock new opportunities for global changes, but could also "naturally break through any blockade against China and Russia."

"At a critical moment, when the world order is undergoing serious changes, close relations between China and Russia and the Global South may make this complex process more just, reasonable, stable and peaceful. China and Russia have vast experience in resolving difficult international issues. We are respectful not only of harmony but also of differences. All of this will provide more resources and expertise for a smooth global transformation," the expert optimistically concluded.

The leaders of China and Russia held talks following the official opening of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on October 17-18. It was attended by more than 4,000 people from over 140 countries. President Putin participated in the event as the guest of honor.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a concept first proposed by Xi in 2013, aims to symbolically recreate the ancient Silk Road. The goal is for China to access markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions of the world, as well as to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.