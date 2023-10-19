Russia, China trying to get on the same page on Middle East escalation — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing intend to closely coordinate efforts in view of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting in Doha between the Russian and Chinese envoys for the Middle East.

The diplomats confirmed "Moscow and Beijing's unwavering focus on closely coordinating efforts for the political settlement of this [Palestinian-Israeli] and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region within the framework of the UN Security Council and on other international platforms, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the ministry said after talks between the Russian President's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties spoke "in favor of seeing an early cessation to hostilities, preventing the conflict from escalating, solving urgent humanitarian issues, including emergency aid to the affected population and the release of hostages."

The Russian and Chinese diplomats also "frankly exchanged views on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with an emphasis on the unprecedented escalation in the Gaza Strip and around it," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 12,000 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, roughly 1,500 people lost their lives and over 4,200 have been wounded.