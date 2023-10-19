Russian peacekeepers set up 10 checkpoints for safe traffic in Karabakh — top brass

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have set up 10 checkpoint stations to ensure road safety in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In order to ensure safe road traffic, 10 checkpoints have been set up, including five jointly with the Azerbaijani side," the Defense Ministry’s information bulletin said. The military agency added that in all, since September 19, the Russian peacekeepers have shut down eight observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts in four districts in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian peacekeepers are also helping restore electric power and gas supplies in various populated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh.