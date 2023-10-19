Sovereign Palestine seen as only way to settle Middle East conflict — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The only way to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict once and for all is to establish a sovereign Palestinian state, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article for the Izvestia daily.

"The only way to settle the problem once and for all is to establish a full-fledged Palestinian state, to implement all the fundamental political decision made since 1947," he emphasized.

According to Medvedev, the hope for success is rather vague in the current situation. "Today, few are interested in it, pursuing current military goals," he stated.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,500 have been wounded.