Venezuela expects Russian delegation for intergovernmental commission’s meeting in 2024

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Venezuela expects Russia’s delegation in Caracas for holding the meeting of the intergovernmental commission in 2024, the republic’s Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea said at a plenary meeting of the intergovernmental commission of high level.

"We are proud to accept the delegation of the Russian Federation next year in Caracas for holding the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission of high level," he said.

The 17th meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission, which is cochaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Pedro Tellechea, is taking place on Monday. The sides will discuss expansion of partnership in the area of energy, technologies, finances and investment, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin told TASS earlier.