MELITOPOL, October 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 200 troops in the Zaporozhye area in the past day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Monday.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Orekhov and Vremevka directions amounted to over 200 personnel in the past 24 hours. In the Vremevka area, the enemy made three assault attempts near Staromayorskoye. All of them were repulsed," the politician said.

Reconnaissance data helped Russian artillery teams wipe out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Malinovka in a precision strike, he said.

"After that, the enemy’s gunfire declined noticeably," Rogov added.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to advance since June 4. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 5, Kiev has lost over 90,000 troops and more than 550 tanks over four months of its counteroffensive. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Kiev’s counteroffensive has failed to yield any tangible results.