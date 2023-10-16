Russian paratroopers destroy 50 Ukrainian army’s drones near Artyomovsk over month

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Strela-10 air defense team of the Russian Airborne Force destroyed about 50 Ukrainian military drones near Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past month, Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Air defense units of paratroopers from Ivanovo daily destroy several dozen enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Strela-10 team eliminated about 50 enemy drones over the month," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian paratroopers have set up a network of aerial observation posts to detect enemy UAVs. These posts spot enemy drones, after which they are destroyed by surface-to-air missile systems, the ministry added.