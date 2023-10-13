Moscow makes sense as venue for Baku-Yerevan talks — Kremlin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russia remains a crucial mediator in resolving the Azerbaijan-Armenia crisis, so holding talks between the two countries in Moscow would make sense, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You have heard the words of [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], we are ready to provide our platform. Moscow remains a crucial mediator for ultimately resolving the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Peskov said.

"Of course, it would be logical if all these (talks - TASS) were held on the Russian platform," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council that Russia was ready to offer comprehensive assistance to Baku and Yerevan in drawing up a peace agreement, including by arranging a venue for negotiations between the two parties in Moscow.