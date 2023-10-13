Russian forces repel five Ukrainian assaults in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Russia repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Krasny Liman area, battlegroup Center’s chief spokesman Alexander Savchuk said on Friday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, battlegroup Center’s units, artillery, assault and army aviation aircraft thwarted and repelled five attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades and 5th National Guard Brigade in the Torsky area and the Serebryanskoye forestry," the spokesman said.

According to Savchuk, the enemy lost around 40 servicemen and a pickup truck. In the course of counter-battery warfare, around 15 enemy artillery crews were uncovered and suppressed.

Besides, battlegroup Center’s TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems destroyed three strongholds of Ukrainian forces. Missile troops and artillery delivered a strike on a temporary deployment area of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).