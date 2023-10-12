Senior Russian diplomat, Saudi envoy discuss surge in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, has discussed heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions with Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties exchanged views on the key issues related to the Middle East, focusing on the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the situation in Yemen and Syria," the statement reads.