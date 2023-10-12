Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses Gaza Strip situation with Fatah representative

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian special presidential envoy on the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the necessity of humanitarian corridors for delivery of food and medicine to the people of Gaza Strip with Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Minister for civil affairs of the Palestinian National Authority and member of the Fatah Central Committee.

"The sides discussed the ongoing catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and around it in detail," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement after the phone call. "The sides underscored the necessity for an immediate cessation of hostilities, opening of humanitarian corridors for delivery of food and medicine for the Strip’s population, and for restoration of water and electric power supply."

In addition, the sides noted the "unacceptability of indiscriminate bombings" that lead to numerous civilian casualties."

"The sides emphasized the need to prevent an exodus of population from the Gaza Strip, which must become a part of an independent Palestinian State within the 1967 border with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides stated that "considering the historic experience, it is impossible to ensure peace and stability in the region without a political resolution of the Palestinian issue based on a known international legal foundation.".