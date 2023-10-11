Iran discussing gas supplies with Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Tehran is discussing the possibility of Russian gas supplies with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"Iranian partners are also discussing with us the opportunities of Russian gas supplies to the Iranian market," Putin said.

Preparatory activities for the North - South corridor project are close to the end and construction can start shortly, the Russian President noted.

"We have agreements with all the participants in this process: relevant documents are in place with Iran, with Azerbaijan <…> Turkmenistan is showing interest from the other side of the Caspian Sea, and Kazakhstan," the President added.