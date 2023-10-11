Moscow deeply concerned over escalation of Palestine-Israel conflict — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel and does not approve of any violence against civilians, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said.

"Certainly, we are deeply concerned by the unfolding events. Of course, we are saying that it is unacceptable to slaughter civilians or cause their deaths. It goes without saying that taking hostages is inadmissible, especially capturing the elderly and children who should be released," he said during a discussion at the Valdai International Club. "For us, any violence against civilians is unacceptable, no matter which side of the border or line of engagement they are located," he added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, at least 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.