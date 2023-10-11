Date of Putin’s visit to China determined, to be reported in time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China have already been determined and the Kremlin will inform of them in a timely fashion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"They have been determined, we will inform you in due time," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether the date of the president’s visit to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum was known.

Putin mentioned that he planned to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the forum in a congratulatory telegram on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Then he asserted that the "upcoming talks during the One Belt One Road international forum will facilitate further extension of the entire range of constructive Russian-Chinese ties."

On September 20, during a meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, the Russian leader said that he was pleased to accept the Chinese president’s invitation to visit the forum in China in October.

On September 26, Peskov said that the dates of the president’s visit to China had been determined without naming them.