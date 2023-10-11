Eurasian integration benefits all countries, including Kyrgyzstan — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) brings dividends to all countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video address to participants at the Tenth Russia-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Conference.

"Eurasian integration brings incontestable benefits to all participating states, and, of course, to Kyrgyzstan," the Russian leader said. Kyrgyzstan’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union eight years ago facilitated growth of interregional trade and industrial interaction of the country with Russia, he noted.

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP and its industrial production increased by 2.3 times and exports doubled over eight years, Putin stressed.

"The Eurasian Development Bank, which invests in major regional infrastructure projects such as the reconstruction of the Toktogul Dam and the Bishkek-Osh Highway, is actively attracting investment resources to the country. The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development is funding the technological renovation of the Kambar-Ata-2 Hydroelectric Power Plant, the water utilization system in the Osh region," the head of state said.