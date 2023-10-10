Leader of Mali thanks Putin for Russia’s assistance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Mali's Interim President Assimi Goita thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call for Russia's assistance, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Malian side, a telephone conversation was held between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita," the Kremlin said in a statement. "The Malian side expressed gratitude for the multifaceted assistance provided by Russia."

The heads of state also discussed the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region and the implementation of the agreements reached at the talks during the latest Russia-Africa summit.

"Mutual willingness was reaffirmed to continue strengthening trade and economic ties and cooperation in security and counterterrorism issues," the statement said.