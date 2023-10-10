Kiev accuses Russia of strikes precisely during Zelensky's foreign contacts — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Ukraine begins to accuse Russia of shelling when foreign guests come to Kiev or when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky goes to Western countries to ask for money and weapons, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"First of all, by a magical coincidence, they (the accusations - TASS) occurred at the time of visits of high-ranking Western politicians to Ukraine, or when Zelensky went abroad to beg for money or weapons," the envoy said.

"The tragedy in the village of Groza, which became the occasion for today's meeting, occurred at the very moment when Zelensky was trying to convince the European Union at the EU summit in Spain of the need to continue supporting the Kiev regime," Nebenzya pointed out. "Ukrainians themselves say that they should be afraid not only of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles, but also of Zelensky's foreign visits and guests," the diplomat said.

Nebenzya also pointed to a number of peculiarities in the incident in the village of Groza. "As it is known, at the time of the strike there was a funeral of a high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist. Of course, it was attended by many of his neo-Nazi accomplices. It is no coincidence that in the pictures published on social networks immediately after the strike, almost all the bodies belong to men of military age. We have seen such situations before. The Kiev regime wrung its hands over the dead as a result of strikes in hotels, hostels, cafes, shops, etc., and then a large number of obituaries of military and foreign mercenaries appeared. This is such a ‘coincidence’. We do not exclude that it will happen in Groza as well," he noted.

"We remind that if the Kiev regime concentrates servicemen in any place, it becomes a legitimate target for a strike, including from the point of view of international humanitarian law. But the stationing of heavy equipment and air defense systems in residential areas is the grossest violation of this law and leads to tragedies, which we have already mentioned today," Nebenzya added.

Earlier, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the "rocket fire" in the Kharkov Region. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the events in the village of Groza, said that the Russian military did not hit civilian facilities.