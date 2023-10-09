Situation in Israel will not affect course of special operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The aggravation in Israel will not affect Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The SMO is an independent process. It is an independent operation that is being implemented by the Russian Armed Forces in accordance with the instructions given by the supreme commander-in-chief and the existing plans. Everything is proceeding according to the plan. The situation in Israel is quite different," Peskov told the media when asked whether the conflict in the Middle East and possible US support for Tel-Aviv rather than Kiev might affect progress in the special operation in Ukraine.