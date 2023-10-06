Air alert declared in Sevastopol — governor

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. An air alert has been declared in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

The residents were urged to tightly close windows, shut off gas, water and power supply, and take shelter in rooms with load-bearing walls. People on the streets were advised to go to shelters. The city's transportation Telegram channel reports that sea and ground public transportation is halted.

Razvozhayev specified that the smoke seen in the area of Sevastopol Harbor was military camouflage.

"I remind you that the odor is unpleasant, but the smoke is absolutely safe," he wrote. Traffic on roads leading to the Crimean bridge has been stopped.