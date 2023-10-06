Ukrainian forces fire about 115 rounds at targets in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 115 rounds of munitions at population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region and carried out several drone attacks in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The town of Shebekino came under artillery fire in the Shebekino Urban District; six munitions were fired. There were no casualties, but three commercial facilities, an infrastructure site, an administrative building and a vehicle suffered damage. Thirteen artillery shells were fired at the Shebekinsky settlement. No casualties were reported but 24 private houses, a car and a bus were damaged," he specified.

According to the governor, a drone fell in the Sereda village in the Shebekino District on Thursday, and another one was forced to the ground by an anti-drone gun. The Ukrainian military fired five mortar shells at the Novaya Tavolzhanka village. "Two shrapnel munitions were dropped on the Shebekino border checkpoint by a drone; in addition, three mortar shells were fired at the checkpoint. Fortunately, there were no consequences," Gladkov noted.

Three artillery shells were fired at the Naumovka village in the Belgorodsky District, which was also attacked by a kamikaze drone. The Ukrainian military shelled the Zhuravlyovka village, firing six grenade rounds. The Nekhoteyevka village was hit by three artillery shells. "A private house suffered damage. An enemy drone was downed in the Blizhneyee village and another one in the Novaya Derevnya village. <...> The operation of air defenses over the Severnoye settlement caused no casualties but a car and a power line were damaged. The power line has already been repaired," the governor said.

Eleven Grad rockets and two artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the Borki village in the Valuisky District. The Novopetrovka village was hit by 24 munitions. In the Volokonovsky District, the outskirts of the Stary farming community was hit by ten grenade rounds.

A fixed-wing drone was shot down over the Gorkovsky settlement in the Graivoronsky Urban District; five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Spodaryushino village and another seven at the Novostroyevka-Vtoraya village.

"Four artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the Terebreno village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District and another 11 shells at the Starolesye village. In addition, a shrapnel munition was dropped on the outskirts of the Starolesye village by a drone. No casualties or damage were reported in either of the villages," the governor pointed out.