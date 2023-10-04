Shelling attacks on Russia-controlled villages in Kharkov Region intensifying — official

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have stepped up the number of shelling attacks on Russia-controlled settlements in the Kharkov Region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"The village of Bogdanovskoye in the Kharkov Region is under heavy shelling right now. And not just this place. The number of shelling attacks by the Kiev regime has increased many times over in general. As a result, there are casualties and fatalities among the civilian population. Just last week, a resident of the Olshana village was killed in one of these attacks," Ganchev said.

About 30 of the region’s settlements are under Russian control. Administration officials have no access to 11 of them because of active military operations going on there, while the other settlements get deliveries of humanitarian aid.